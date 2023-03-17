City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 28-year-old Julius Fjeldsted
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.
According to police, 28-year-old Julis Fjeldsted went missing from UPMC McKeesport around 8:20 a.m. this morning.
He was last seen wearing a tan button-down shirt, dark-colored pants, and glasses, and has shoulder-length brown hair with a beard and mustache.
Police said he is autistic and has no family in the area.
If anyone sees him, they're asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or call 911.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.
