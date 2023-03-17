Watch CBS News
City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 28-year-old Julius Fjeldsted

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man. 

Picture of Julius Fjeldsted provided by McKeesport Police.  City of McKeesport Police

According to police, 28-year-old Julis Fjeldsted went missing from UPMC McKeesport around 8:20 a.m. this morning. 

He was last seen wearing a tan button-down shirt, dark-colored pants,  and glasses, and has shoulder-length brown hair with a beard and mustache. 

Police said he is autistic and has no family in the area. 

If anyone sees him, they're asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or call 911. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 11:21 AM

