City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 28-year-old Julius Fjeldsted

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Picture of Julius Fjeldsted provided by McKeesport Police. City of McKeesport Police

According to police, 28-year-old Julis Fjeldsted went missing from UPMC McKeesport around 8:20 a.m. this morning.

He was last seen wearing a tan button-down shirt, dark-colored pants, and glasses, and has shoulder-length brown hair with a beard and mustache.

Police said he is autistic and has no family in the area.

If anyone sees him, they're asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or call 911.

