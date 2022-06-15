City of Jeannette Police searching for suspect that shot Orbeez gun at driver

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - A search is underway for a suspect police said shot an Orbeez gun at a woman driving a car.

An Orbeez gun shoots gel-like balls and stings on impact.

Police said the person wearing black in surveillance footage shot a woman in the face with the Orbeez gun while she was driving.

Security footage provided by Jeannette Police. Jeannette Poilice Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724-527-4013.