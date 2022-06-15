Watch CBS News
City of Jeannette Police searching for suspect that shot Orbeez gun at driver

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - A search is underway for a suspect police said shot an Orbeez gun at a woman driving a car.

An Orbeez gun shoots gel-like balls and stings on impact.

Police said the person wearing black in surveillance footage shot a woman in the face with the Orbeez gun while she was driving.

unidentified-juveniles-2.jpg
Security footage provided by Jeannette Police. Jeannette Poilice Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724-527-4013.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 4:34 AM

