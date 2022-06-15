City of Jeannette Police searching for suspect that shot Orbeez gun at driver
JEANNETTE (KDKA) - A search is underway for a suspect police said shot an Orbeez gun at a woman driving a car.
An Orbeez gun shoots gel-like balls and stings on impact.
Police said the person wearing black in surveillance footage shot a woman in the face with the Orbeez gun while she was driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724-527-4013.
