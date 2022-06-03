Citiparks announces opening date for 11 pools, but lifeguard shortage still impacting operations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A shortage of lifeguards is restricting the operations at city swimming pools; however, city officials have now recruited enough to open 11 facilities for the summer.

CitiParks will open 11 city pools on Saturday, June 18, city officials said. Those pools include:

Ammon

Bloomfield

Jack Stack

Highlard

Magee

Moore

Ormsby

Ream

Riverview

Schenley

Westwood

City officials said they have hired 107 lifeguards but need 180-200 to operate the pools at full capacity.

Because staffing levels are still low, CitiParks said they won't be able to offer learn-to-swim lessons, water aerobics and swim team.

These will be the pools' hours of operation:

Monday - Friday

12-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

1-7 p.m. : Open Swim

7-7:45 p.m. : Adult Lap Swim

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays (Holidays: Juneteenth Observance on 6/20, July 4th, and Labor Day)

12-1 p.m. : Adult Lap Swim

1-5:45 p.m.: Open Swim

For more information on the pools, visit CitiParks website here.