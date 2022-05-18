Filling the chairs: City and county pools looking to fill lifeguard jobs as summer approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With so many things returning to post-pandemic normal this summer, so is the expected demand for swimming pools.

The push is on to get lifeguards on the stands so the pools can open but it's been a struggle in recent years to fill the current need.

In some cases, the struggle continues. A spot check of the pools in the region shows only Westmoreland County's Veterans Memorial Pool is fully staffed.

Everyone else is pushing the deadline.

Spending summer by the pool is always enjoyable but that allure is not always enough.

"We still need some more to be fully staffed," said Lance Welliver, Director of Butler County Parks & Recreation. "We're looking for a good half-dozen more guards to complete that process."

At Butler County's Alameda Pool, Welliver said last year they had to limit hours of operations.

"We're hoping not to do that again this year, but we'll see where we end up," Weliver said.

The Pittsburgh Pools also were restricted in hours last year.

"We don't have enough guards to open all of the pools," explained Kathryn Vargas, Director of Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation. "We definitely have enough guards to open more pools than we did last summer."

So Vargas said that the recruitment to city pools is in a full-court press and they are "covering the cost of all the training certification needed as well."

All of the pools are entering their final training cycles, including Allegheny County, where Andy Grobe said they need 160-200 guards to cover the four pools.

"We have another lifeguard certification class and another aquatics test the last week of May," Grobe said.

So does that mean they can open all of their pools on a full schedule?

"Yeah, I mean, we're going to do some different things to move around guards," he said.

All of the people I spoke with are optimistic they will get the help they need in time for their openings next month.

Alameda starts guards at $12.50/hour and Pittsburgh and Allegheny County at $16/hour.

WATCH: Looking For Lifeguards

When you think lifeguards, you think high school and college kids, right?

Think again.

"Anyone, of any age, can definitely be a great lifeguard," said Grobe. "We're just looking for swimmers, you know, the age group doesn't matter to us."

Grobe added that Allegheny County offering lifeguarding jobs is ideal for people looking for job flexibility.

"Your best candidate here, we can work around your schedule however you want," he said.

Vargas with city pools agreed, if you can pass the tests, they'll take whatever hours you can offer.

"You might be involved in sports, you might have other commitments, as well, that's completely okay," she said.

Welliver in Butler County said they're attracting people with higher pay, upping their compensation to $12.50/hour.

You can apply for lifeguard jobs at the links below!

Allegheny County

City of Pittsburgh

Butler County