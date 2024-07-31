Ciara stops by Steelers training camp to watch husband Russell Wilson

Steelers fans are sharing their excitement for the upcoming season at training camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Popstar Ciara was at Steelers training camp to watch her husband Russell Wilson on Wednesday.

Ciara was photographed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, where the Steelers are getting ready for the upcoming season.

Popstar Ciara was at Steelers training camp to watch her husband Russell Wilson on July 31, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

She visited training camp in between tour dates. She's currently on the Out of This World tour with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. She was just in Orlando on Tuesday and Baltimore is her next stop on Thursday, according to her website.

Since the Steelers signed Russell Wilson in March, his wife Ciara has been spotted around Pittsburgh a few times. She was at Kennywood for team bonding last month, and she was at a Penguins game in April.

Wilson was back on the field again Wednesday after a calf injury kept him out of practice until Tuesday. He's expected to be the team's starting quarterback.

The Steelers are at Latrobe for training camp until Aug. 14, bringing in fans from across the country. The annual highlight of camp, the Friday Night Lights practice, is scheduled for Aug. 2.