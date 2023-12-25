Watch CBS News
2 shot, including 17-year-old boy, on Christmas in Pittsburgh

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot on Christmas in Pittsburgh. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to Fairlawn Street in the East Hills neighborhood at around 5 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officers found the 17-year-old on the porch of a home. He was shot in the thigh and buttocks, officials said. 

The teen was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. He was alert and speaking with officers, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

Officials said a crime scene was found at the intersection of Fairlawn Street and Sunrise Avenue.

Later, a man in his 20s arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was last listed in stable condition, officials said.

"He was uncooperative with police, but the initial investigation indicates his injuries are related to the shooting incident," Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 

