Christmas salad | Cooking with Rania

Here's Rania's recipe for a Christmas salad.

Salad Ingredients:

8 cups mixed greens

2 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash – roasted

½ cup cubed Feta cheese (or more to taste)

1/3 cup slivered pitted dates (or more to taste)

1/3 cup dried cranberries (or more to taste)

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

1/3 cup toasted spiced pumpkin pepitas

Spiced Pumpkin Vinaigrette

¼ cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 generous teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove – minced

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 ½ tablespoons fresh thyme leaves – coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon water

Directions:

Toss the salad ingredients together in a large salad bowl

To make the dressing:

In a small jar with a tight fitting lid, whisk together the pumpkin purée, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard and minced garlic. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Add the thyme leaves and water along with salt and pepper to taste. Secure the jar with the lid and shake well. You can also make this in a blender.

Toss the salad with dressing to taste and serve immediately.

Serves – 4 - 6