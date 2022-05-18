Woman convicted in FBI agent's shooting death to be released from prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) -- A woman convicted in the shooting death of an FBI agent at her home in Indiana Township will soon be released from prison.

Christina Korbe has been serving a 15-year sentence for the killing of an FBI agent during a drug raid at her home in 2008.

Agents were trying to arrest her husband who was wanted on drug charges.

A shot fired from the second floor down the dark stairwell struck the agent despite his bulletproof vest. Korbe said she thought someone was breaking into her home, and she fired in self-protection.

The agent died at the hospital.

Korbe pleaded guilty in 2011 to voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge. Prosecutors dropped charges of murder of a federal officer, drug-trafficking conspiracy and weapons counts.

She scheduled to be released on June 14.