How to watch U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio and challenger Tony Guy face off today in televised debate

Democratic Congressman Chris Deluzio and Republican challenger Tony Guy will vie for voters' support during a televised debate on KDKA+ on Tuesday.

You can watch the debate at 8 p.m. on KDKA+, CBS News Pittsburgh or the live player above at 8 p.m.

The recorded hourlong debate will give voters in the 17th Congressional District, which covers Beaver County and part of Allegheny County, a chance to hear from Deluzio and Guy before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Chris Deluzio (left) and Tony Guy (right) (Photo: KDKA)

Deluzio ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. The Iraq War veteran was first elected in 2022 and is currently serving his second term. During Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade this year, he said he was thinking about running against Sen. John Fetterman in the 2028 Democratic primary, though he was "most focused on winning the midterms."

Guy, who has served as the Beaver County sheriff since 2016, defeated business owner Jesse James Vodvarka to secure the Republican nomination. Before he was elected sheriff, he spent 26 years with the Pennsylvania State Police.

KDKA-TV's Ken Rice will moderate the debate. The panel will include KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen, Josh Taylor and Jon Delano.