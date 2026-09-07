Deluzio says he's thinking about running against Fetterman in 2028 Democratic primary

Congressman Chris Deluzio says he's thinking about running against Sen. John Fetterman in the 2028 Democratic primary in Pennsylvania, and says he heard support for the idea at Monday's Labor Day Parade in Pittsburgh.

"I'm thinking about it. I've gotten a lot of encouragement, today even," said Rep. Deluzio, D-Pa., in response to KDKA-TV News reporter Ross Guidotti's question about running against Fetterman. "But I am most focused on winning the midterms, my own race, flipping congressional seats in Pennsylvania. I'm going all over this commonwealth to help us win those races, to deliver a better government down in D.C. Right now, it's been a wreck, seeing the president start wars, start trade wars, make life more expensive. That's the most important thing I can do right now, is to win those elections in November."

Deluzio is being challenged for his seat in Pennsylvania's 17th District by Republican candidate Tony Guy, the Beaver County sheriff.

Deluzio has been critical of Fetterman, and recently said Fetterman "has no sense of duty" after a Sept. 3 Wall Street Journal article alleged Fetterman has skipped meetings with constituents to make Fox News appearances.

Fetterman is also more popular among Pennsylvania Republicans than with voters in his own party, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, which found 77% of Republicans approve of his job performance, while just 19% of Democrats approve.

When asked what he would do differently as senator, Deluzio pointed to the Iran War.

"Look, I've seen the Senate, including John Fetterman, vote to continue this war in Iran," he said. "We should put a stop to it, bring our troops home, put a stop to these trade wars, reverse the healthcare cuts, and do the things we have to do to turn this ship around so that your hard work translates to the American Dream."

KDKA-TV News has reached out to Fetterman's office for a response to Deluzio's comments but hasn't heard back yet.