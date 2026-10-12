Sen. John Fetterman faces political risks as Trump pushes for party switch, analyst says

As we head into the midterm elections, where both parties seek power, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman continues to be a prize Republicans want. President Donald Trump is urging him to switch parties and join the GOP.

There's been speculation about a potential party switch for months. Between Sen. Fetterman's support of the president's nominees for federal roles, foreign policy stance on Israel and preparing a video for a GOP convention, that speculation has only increased.

"It's going to be hard for him to get the nomination as a Democrat, but I'd love to have him as a Republican. John Fetterman is a great guy," President Trump said.

The paperwork to switch political affiliations is not an overly long or difficult process.

"He can switch parties by sending in a mail application anytime he wants within two weeks of an election," KDKA political analyst Jon Delano said.

It may not be that easy politically. While the senator has cozied up to the president and right-leaning news outlets, Delano said he has still overwhelmingly voted with his party at about 78% and maintains liberal views on social issues.

Sen. Fetterman may have lost support in his own party, but would he have the support needed if he switched? History says no.

There is precedent for a Pennsylvania U.S. senator switching parties. Sen. Arlen Specter did this when he switched from a Republican to a Democrat. Ultimately, that didn't work out for him.

"Bottom line is he seems to be losing or could lose both parties," Delano said.

Time will tell.

Delano feels that if there is any party switch, don't expect it before the midterms. With how close it could be between the two sides, don't be surprised if his vote is sought after in Washington.

"I don't see him switching parties in the next three weeks. Maybe after the election. Even then, if he does make a party switch, it's more likely it won't happen until next year sometime," Delano said.

While Sen. Fetterman has maintained he is a Democrat, KDKA-TV reached out to his team to see whether anything has changed based on the President's urging, but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.