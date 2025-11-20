Rep. Deluzio says he won't be "intimidated" after Trump accuses lawmakers of "seditious behavior"

Pennsylvania Congressman Chris Deluzio said he won't be "intimidated" after President Trump said on social media that Democratic lawmakers who urged military members to disobey illegal orders should be arrested and face trial for "seditious behavior."

Mr. Trump said in a later post, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" He also reposted "HANG THEM, GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!"

Deluzio responded in a video on Thursday, beginning by saying, "Today, Donald Trump called for my death."

"He didn't want to hear the basic lesson that we know about our Constitution, about the oath we all take when we serve, whether in Congress or your first day out at boot camp," Deluzio went on to say. "These are bedrock principles in our country, that you follow lawful orders, that the oath to the Constitution, and that the loyalty to the Constitution comes above all."

The president's posts are in response to a video posted on Tuesday that features Deluzio and five other lawmakers who are veterans and former national security officials. They urged military and intelligence officials to "refuse illegal orders," saying "we need you to stand up for our laws, our Constitution and who we are as Americans."

Deluzio, who represents parts of Allegheny County and all of Beaver County, said he will not be "deterred" from his duty "to represent the people who sent me to Congress, and to uphold my oath to the Constitution."

According to Deluzio's website, after he graduated from the Naval Academy, he was commissioned as an active-duty surface warfare officer. His military service included three deployments, including a tour of duty with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs in Iraq.