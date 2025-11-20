Gov. Shapiro, Pennsylvania lawmakers condemn posts by Trump accusing Democrats of "seditious" behavior

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned comments made by Donald Trump about congressional Democrats on Truth Social Thursday, accusing the president of "actively encouraging political violence."

In an X post, Shapiro said Mr. Trump's posts are "ratcheting up the real risk of danger to our elected leaders and deepening the divides in our country."

Earlier in the day, Trump posted that six Democratic lawmakers are guilty of "seditious behavior at the highest level" for appearing in a video urging military personnel and the intelligence community to "refuse illegal orders" issued by the Trump administration. He went on to say they should be "arrested and put on trial." Trump also reshared a post that advocated for hanging Democrats, and wrote that seditious behavior should be "punishable by death."

Included in the video were Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Rep. Chris Deluzio, who represent Pennsylvania's 6th and 17th congressional districts, respectively. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire were also in the video.

Houlahan, who represents Chester County and part of Berks County, said she was shocked by Mr. Trump's post.

"This is the president of the United States calling for the death of a member of Congress, six members of Congress and that is a different brand of political violence and political retribution," Houlahan said in an interview.

"There should be no place for this violent rhetoric from our political leaders, and it shouldn't be hard to say that," Shapiro continued.

In a joint statement, the six lawmakers said, "We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation."

"What's most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty," the statement continued.

Pennsylvania lawmakers react to Trump's Truth Social posts

Houlahan said the president's response has not deterred her. Asked if she's worried about facing prosecution, she said, "Without sounding terribly provocative, bring it on."

"I'm completely comfortable with what we've done. If you watch this video, and I encourage your audience to do that, you see six members of Congress, who previously served in the military or in the intelligence community honorably … asking people who are currently serving to remember their obligation to follow lawful orders and to not follow unlawful orders. And so if that gets me arrested or tried, I believe I'm comfortable with that as the outcome," Houlahan said.

In response to posts made by the president earlier Thursday, Sen. John Fetterman wrote on X, "I strongly reject this dangerous rhetoric. Do not threaten Members of Congress. Republican or Democrat. It's deeply wrong with no exceptions—ever."

Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, who represents Chester County, said in part, "Political violence is always unacceptable. Surely our Republican colleagues can agree to condemn the President's calls for violence."