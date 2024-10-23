Does eating chocolate lead to acne? Answering the age-old question with Halloween approaching

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With chocolate at every turn these days, it begs the question, does eating chocolate cause pimples?

After checking in with some doctors the answer is...well, it's possible!

The temptation is all around and if you've had complexion issues there's no doubt you've heard about the potential link between acne and chocolate.

"There's a lot of speculation as to whether or not junk food can cause pimples, the bottom line is that it probably plays a role," said Dr. Jennifer Lucas, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

"For a lot of patients that can be a trigger for their acne," added Dr. Kristen Whitney from Allegheny Health Network.

Both Dr. Lucas and Dr. Whitney agree that the reason for this isn't so much the chocolate but the sugar intake.

"If you eat enough of them, what can happen is it triggers inflammation," Dr. Whitney said. "Then, for some patients, acne-prone patients, it can also increase your oil production."

"So when you put those two things together, you're setting yourself up to get more of these pimples," added Dr. Lucas.

Candy, while it does contribute, it's not the only thing that spikes glucose.

"When you're eating things like sugary drinks, or you're eating pasta, white rice, things like that," Dr. Lucas said.

Moderating those other foods while enjoying small doses of chocolate can help - but also don't shortchange your skincare.

"Such as washing your face every day with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, that can certainly help things," Dr. Whitney explained.

Stopping it before it starts is crucial because once the pimples start, it could be a while until you find relief.

"Depending on your breakouts, it can take a couple of months to calm down," Dr. Whitney added.

Age, hormones, and stress can also contribute to breakouts - which can hit at any age, teenagers on up.

Some people are more susceptible than others and for those more susceptible, it's a lifetime battle. Dr. Lucas said if that's the case, then adjust your diet to reduce overall sugars, but of course, a few of those fun-sized pieces will do no real harm.