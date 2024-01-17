Children's Museum of Pittsburgh nominated for best children's museum in nation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is in the running to be named one of the best children's museums in the nation.

The Children's Museum on the North Side has been nominated in USA Today's 2024 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards for the category of best children's museum. Last year, it placed second after four consecutive years on the list.

"Inside the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, visitors can explore numerous hands-on, interactive exhibit areas meant to spark curiosity," USA Today writes about the museum. "The Garage is the place to explore things that bounce, race, and roll, while the Art Studio allows kids to express their creativity through various art forms. And the Kindness Gallery lets kids try different forms of communication to send messages of empathy and kindness."

Pennsylvania is also represented on the list by Children of Gettysburg 1863 and the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

While it's still early, the Children's Museum already ranks third behind Cincinnati's The Children's Museum and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Twenty museums were nominated for the list. USA Today says nominees are submitted by a panel of experts and editors narrow the field to select the final set.

People can vote once a day until noon on Feb. 12. Winners will be announced on Feb. 23.

The Children's Museum, located on Children's Way on the North Side, is open Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.