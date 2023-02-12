Watch CBS News
Children's Museum of Pittsburgh teams up with documentary series

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh teamed up with a documentary series aimed at preserving family histories right here in Pittsburgh.

Family Pictures USA is a documentary series airing on PBS. It shares personal stories and narratives through pictures to show our interconnection.

They interviewed local families from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

