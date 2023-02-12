Children's Museum of Pittsburgh teams up with documentary series
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh teamed up with a documentary series aimed at preserving family histories right here in Pittsburgh.
Family Pictures USA is a documentary series airing on PBS. It shares personal stories and narratives through pictures to show our interconnection.
They interviewed local families from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For further information on the series, click this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.