Child shot and killed in Lancaster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A child in Lancaster was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the home, the child was on the floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WGAL, the child was accidentally shot by another child.

An investigation is now underway.