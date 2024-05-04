Chief Justin McIntire, Officer Sean Sluganski added to Borough and Township Memorial in South Park

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and Officer Sean Sluganski of the McKeesport Police Department were officially added to the Borough and Township Memorial in South Park on Friday.

We were proud to stand with the Borough and Township Police Association as Chief Justin McIntire of the Brackenridge Police Department and Officer Sean Sluganski of the McKeesport Police Department were added to the Borough and Township Memorial in South Park. pic.twitter.com/1YNFCB15Qi — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) May 4, 2024

Chief McIntire and Officer Sluganski lost their lives protecting their communities. We will always be grateful for their service and will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/prjmFESAP5 — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) May 4, 2024

Chief McIntire was ambushed, shot and killed while pursuing a wanted suspect in January 2023. Officer Sluganski was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call last year.

The Borough and Township Police Association serves as a nonprofit organization comprising various law enforcement personnel from southwestern Pennsylvania.

The organization "provides a forum for local police officers, state police officers, parole officers and agents from the District Attorney's office and state Attorney General's office to interact, educate and exchange information regarding their roles as law enforcement professionals," according to its website.

Both men will be memorialized with their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during a candlelight vigil along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 13.