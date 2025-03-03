Penn State reports chickenpox outbreak

A chickenpox outbreak is hitting Penn State's main campus.

Three cases have been confirmed on the University Park campus as of Friday, the school said in a statement.

Since people are contagious one to two days before the rash appears and symptoms typically develop 10 to 21 days after exposure, Penn State is urging people to be mindful of potential exposure and symptoms ahead of spring break.

The university says it has identified the origin of the cases and is working to notify close contacts to help limit the spread. Students and staff who were in Mifflin Hall between Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 or in the Thomas Building on Feb. 20 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. may have been exposed.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease with itchy blisters that spread over the entire body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says someone with chickenpox may have as many as 500 blisters. The disease is spread through airborne particles and direct contact with an infected person.

The risk of infection is low for people who have received both doses of the vaccine. The university is encouraging people to check their immunization records to see if they've been vaccinated. It's also rare for someone who has already had chickenpox to get it again.

On top of checking vaccination records, Penn State encourages people to avoid contact with others who are sick or have a blister-like rash and to wash their hands frequently.

The CDC says some people who get chickenpox, like those with weakened immune systems, may have more severe symptoms and may be at higher risk for complications.