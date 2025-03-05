Chef Janet's Chicken Marsala Recipe | Talk Pittsburgh

Chef Janet Loughran is back in the kitchen with her recipe for a classic - chicken marsala.

Chicken Marsala

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2-3 chicken breasts, butterflied

Flour for dredging

Salt and pepper

1 cup yellow onion, diced

8 oz cremini mushrooms (or button)

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 Tbsp butter, divided

4 Tbsp oil of choice, divided

2 cups Marsala wine

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

Heat a large skillet to medium heat for at least 2 minutes. Dry chicken with paper towels. Season breasts with salt and pepper and dredge lightly in flour. Add 2 Tbsp of butter plus 2 Tbsp oil.

Add breasts and sauté 3 min per side, making sure not to touch them so they brown nicely. Set aside on a separate plate.

Add 2 Tbsp butter and 2 Tbsp oil to the same pan. Add the onions and mushrooms and mix with the fats. Then DO NOT TOUCH them for 3 minutes. Stir and brown the other side. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds then pour in the Marsala wine, scraping the bottom to remove the fond (browned bits). Let it come to a boil and reduce the liquid by half (takes about 7-8 minutes).

Add the chicken broth and cream. Simmer for a few minutes. Add the remaining 1 Tbsp of butter. Add the chicken back in for another 3-4 minutes. Use a thermometer to check that they're 165° internally. Check sauce seasonings and add more salt and pepper if needed. Plate up and garnish with parsley and you're done!