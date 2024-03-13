Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Shepherd's Pie

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Chef Janet Loughran is back in the kitchen with Shepherd's Pie, an Irish classic.

Shepherd's Pie

Serves 2-3

(Sketch by: Emily Goff)

For the potatoes:

1 lb russet potatoes

3 Tbsp half and half

2 oz unsalted butter

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1 egg yolk

For the meat filling:

1 Tbsp oil of choice

1/2 cup onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 tsp minced garlic

1 lb ground lamb (or beef or turkey)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 black pepper

1 Tbsp flour

2 tsp tomato paste

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp fresh rosemary, minced

1/2 tsp fresh thyme, minced

1/4 cup corn kernels

1/4 cup peas

Directions

1. Peel and cut potatoes into a half inch dice. Place in a saucepot and fill with cold water. Over high heat, put a lid on and bring to a boil. Once boiling, take off the lid and turn heat to med-high. Cook until soft, about 12-15 minutes.

2. Heat half and half with butter in a small saucepot. Drain the potatoes into a colander. Mash the potatoes with warmed half and half, butter, salt, and pepper until smooth. Lastly, stir in the egg yolk until combined.

3. Preheat the oven to 400° F. Heat a sauté pan to med-high heat. Add oil and then the onions and carrots. Sauté for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, lamb, salt and pepper. Break up the lamb into small chunks as it cooks through.

4. Add flour and stir. Cook for another minute. Add the tomato paste and sauté for a minute. Add the chicken broth, Worcestershire, rosemary, thyme and stir to combine. Bring to a boil then drop the heat down to low. Simmer for 5-6 minutes, until the liquid has slightly thickened.

5. Add the corn and peas to the lamb mixture. Spread evenly in a loaf sized baking dish (or larger if you're increasing the recipe). Top with mashed potatoes, making sure it goes to the edges of the pan. Use a fork to make a pretty design.

6. Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 25 minutes, or when there is some browning on the top of the potatoes. Let cool for at least 15-20 minutes before serving.