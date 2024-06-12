Chef Janet's healthy recipes for summer break | Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran, of Red Wagon Meals, is helping us get through the busy snacking season. Here are a few of her recipes that will keep your hungry family satisfied during the summer months.

Yogurt Berry Bites

Makes 8

Ingredients

2/3 cup almonds, crushed (any nut will do)

2 Tbsp coconut sugar (or white sugar)

3 Tbsp melted butter (or melted coconut oil)

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp honey

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups fresh berries, clean and dry

1. Place cupcake liners in muffin tin or use a silicone muffin pan (no need for the liners if you use silicone).

2. Crush the almonds in a plastic bag by banging it with something heavy. Add to a bowl with the sugar and melted butter (or coconut oil) and mix.

3. Place 2 Tbsp of the almond mixture in the bottom of the muffin pan, using a spoon to flatten. Spoon 2 Tbsp yogurt/honey mixture on top of almonds.

4. Top with berries of choice and freeze for at least 6 hours. Set out at room temp for a couple of minutes before serving. These last in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Pineapple Kale Smoothie Popsicles

Makes 8

Ingredients

1/2 fresh pineapple, diced (or 8 oz frozen pineapple)

1/2 of a banana

1 cup kale

1/2 cup milk of choice

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp flax seed

1. Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend for 30 seconds.

2. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 6 hours.

3. To remove from the molds, run under warm water for 15-20 seconds and it should slip right out.

Carrot Cake Protein Balls

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 cup natural peanut butter (or almond butter)

1/2 cup vanilla protein powder

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

2 Tbsp ground flax seeds

1/4 cup raisins (or dried cranberries)

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

(or use 2 tsp pumpkin pie seasoning instead of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg)

pinch of salt

1/2 cup grated carrot (use small side of cheese grater or a microplane)

1. Combine all ingredients. Refrigerate for at least an hour.

2. Use a small scoop or a tablespoon to portion out the protein balls.

3. Refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to 3 months.