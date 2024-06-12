Chef Janet's healthy recipes for summer break | Talk Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran, of Red Wagon Meals, is helping us get through the busy snacking season. Here are a few of her recipes that will keep your hungry family satisfied during the summer months.
Yogurt Berry Bites
Makes 8
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup almonds, crushed (any nut will do)
- 2 Tbsp coconut sugar (or white sugar)
- 3 Tbsp melted butter (or melted coconut oil)
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 3 Tbsp honey
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups fresh berries, clean and dry
1. Place cupcake liners in muffin tin or use a silicone muffin pan (no need for the liners if you use silicone).
2. Crush the almonds in a plastic bag by banging it with something heavy. Add to a bowl with the sugar and melted butter (or coconut oil) and mix.
3. Place 2 Tbsp of the almond mixture in the bottom of the muffin pan, using a spoon to flatten. Spoon 2 Tbsp yogurt/honey mixture on top of almonds.
4. Top with berries of choice and freeze for at least 6 hours. Set out at room temp for a couple of minutes before serving. These last in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Pineapple Kale Smoothie Popsicles
Makes 8
Ingredients
- 1/2 fresh pineapple, diced (or 8 oz frozen pineapple)
- 1/2 of a banana
- 1 cup kale
- 1/2 cup milk of choice
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 Tbsp flax seed
1. Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend for 30 seconds.
2. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 6 hours.
3. To remove from the molds, run under warm water for 15-20 seconds and it should slip right out.
Carrot Cake Protein Balls
Ingredients
- 1 cup natural peanut butter (or almond butter)
- 1/2 cup vanilla protein powder
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 2 Tbsp ground flax seeds
- 1/4 cup raisins (or dried cranberries)
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- (or use 2 tsp pumpkin pie seasoning instead of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg)
- pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup grated carrot (use small side of cheese grater or a microplane)
1. Combine all ingredients. Refrigerate for at least an hour.
2. Use a small scoop or a tablespoon to portion out the protein balls.
3. Refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to 3 months.