Chef Anthony on Talk Pittsburgh: Pork Tenderloin Sandwich topped with Apple Jam

Chef Anthony shows us the perfect recipe using an airfryer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Use the air fryer for your next family meal. Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliances, has a great recipe for an air fried pork tenderloin sandwich, topped with apple jam.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich topped with Apple Jam

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 1#pork tenderloin sliced thin  2 apples diced
  • 1 egg      2tbsp butter 
  • 1/2 bread crumbs     1/4 cup light brown sugar 
  • 2 buttermilk biscuits 
  • 2 slices havarti cheese 

Method:

1. slice pork thin dip in egg wash . and then roll in bread crumbs

2. place in air fryer 375 degrees for 12 minutes until golden brown

3. saute apples in brown sugar and butter hold warm until plating 

4. to assemble slice biscuits and place pork on bottom half

5. Top pork with cheese and a spoonful of apples 

6. serve warm 

First published on October 13, 2023 / 4:59 PM

