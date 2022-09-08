Chatham University President David Finegold to step down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chatham University is searching for a new president.

Current president David Finegold is stepping down at the end of the school year. Finegold said once a new leader is in place, he will begin writing two books on the "transformations underway in higher education."

"Please know that over the course of this school year, I will work as hard as ever to continue Chatham's strong positive momentum and to ensure a smooth transition next summer," Finegold said in a message to students, faculty and staff.