Facing a multi-million dollar deficit, Chartiers Valley School District expected to cut jobs

The Chartiers Valley School District is currently facing a financial crisis and now said it must slash jobs with the superintendent saying that the district is facing a $9 million budget deficit.

The district has raised taxes twice recently, first in 2018 and then again in 2023. Now, in order to avoid a third tax hike, the district said it has to cut jobs.

Those cuts could include 20 teachers, three administrative staff employees, and one percent of education support professionals, among others.

The school board said it's already implemented other cost-saving measures such as curtailing certain contracts as well as combining positions but they aren't enough.

At tonight's meeting, furloughs are on the table with Superintendent Daniel Castagna saying, all totaled, the district is expected to cut spending by $7.5 million. However, union representatives are concerned about the impact that staff cuts will have on education.

"They're proposing cuts to teachers, administrative assistants' staff, and this is really the kind of impact that would not only affect the day-to-day operations in the district, but what kind of negative impacts will this have on the students?" Asked PSEA Pittsburgh Office's Region Advocacy Coordinator Annie Briscoe. "We're concerned for the students, the class sizes are already huge. We're concerned about the members' education."

Superintendent Castagna said the proposed budget holds the line on taxes while focusing on core subjects, more mental health services, and keeps programs exclusive to Chartiers Valley like the student-run coffee shop.

The American Federation of Teachers told KDKA that in addition to the proposed furloughs, 25 staff members in the district are signed up for an early retirement incentive.

"This is more than 10% of the district that will be cut and while they are reclassifying positions this has put everybody in a bad situation," said AFT Staff Representative Walter Michalski.

"This is a time when there's a severe shortage across the state of Pennsylvania for education, teacher support professionals, and to see a district considering cutting and reducing their staff by such magnitude, it does show a level of concern," added Briscoe.

The total cost savings from the furloughs is expected to be close to $3 million.