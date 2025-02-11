Chartiers Valley School District investigating allegations of improper usage of district bus garage

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) - An internal investigation is underway at the Chartiers Valley School District following allegations of improper use of the bus garage by employees.

For taxpayers in the district, they said if the accusations are true, they feel cheated.

The district said it was brought to their attention that some employees of the garage were using the space for personal use. While the district hasn't said what they were specifically alleged to be doing, it certainly has struck a chord with some residents.

"Being a man and a mechanic, if they were there and after houses, they want to change their oil in a warm place, I personally don't have a problem with it, but if they're using the school's oil, I have a problem with that," said Ron Foor.

Allegations have come to light involving some employees who work at the district bus garage on Thoms Run Road. District leaders were made aware that some of the bus garage employees were using the garage and equipment for their own personal use and now have launched an internal investigation.

Should the allegations be proven true, the district said it's a board policy violation that could result in termination.

"It's just unkind and not the right thing to do," said Anita Foor. "I would hate to see that happen, but if it was that serious, maybe they should, because that's theft."

In a statement, Chartiers Valley Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said, "We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to a transparent and comprehensive review of the matter. If wrongdoing is found, appropriate actions will be taken to ensure full accountability.

The monthly school board meeting is behind held tonight and the superintendent may address the issue.