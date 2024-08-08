Chartiers Country Club golfers have a marathon day to raise money for pediatric cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A group of golfers hit the links on Wednesday at Chartiers Country Club and raised more than $27,000 to help fight pediatric cancer.

Bruce Berman, Chris Branvold, Pat Bostick, and Rick Platt teed off just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday with the goal of playing more than 100 holes -- all with the hope of raising money for a good cause.

Berman told KDKA it would be a grind, but worth it in the end.

"It's for the kids," Berman said. "We are here to raise money for the kids. The survivorship program serves children that have survived pediatric cancer and are dealing with the late-term effects. Even though they survived cancer and beat the odds there, later in life, many of them have issues and there's not a lot of resources that go towards that and not a lot of funding from the government. Philanthrophy is the number one way that we raise money and they raise money to help these kids."

All of the money raised goes towards the pediatric oncology department at UPMC Children's Hospital.

