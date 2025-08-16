Watch CBS News
Charges pending after man dies at the hospital hours after being hit by vehicle overnight

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Criminal charges are expected to be filed after a man who was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh's Bluff neighborhood died at the hospital.

Pittsburgh Police said officers from Zone 2 were called to the area of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway who police say had a significant head injury. 

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The man has not been identified. 

Witnesses told police that the man who was driving the vehicle tried to leave on foot and bystanders restrained him until officers arrived at the scene.

Police say investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and police say "charges are forthcoming."

Police say that the city's Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team will make a visit to the site of the crash to evaluate possible changes that can be made to help reduce and eliminate deadly crashes in the city. 

Mike Darnay

