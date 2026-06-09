8 charged after murder suspect killed in Allegheny County Jail attack

Eight men are charged after a man incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail on a homicide charge was killed in an attack inside his cell.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that the eight men are charged in connection with the death of 44-year-old Tyrone Good. The news release said 24-year-old Kendall McKoy, 25-year-old Justin Allen, 20-year-old Delvonte Woodson, 18-year-old Jerrell Rockymore, 27-year-old Mark Beavers, 20-year-old Tavarius Lee, 23-year-old Shawn Davis and 24-year-old Anthony Schmitt are facing multiple charges in connection with the deadly attack on May 13.

County police said surveillance video from around 1 p.m. on May 13 showed that eight incarcerated men walked into Good's cell and closed the door behind them before attacking Good for more than six minutes.

Police did not provide any additional details about the attack in Tuesday's news release. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette previously reported that Good was stabbed to death.

Good was charged with homicide in the death of 44-year-old Michelle Sturdivant after she was found dead in December 2025 in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood. The 44-year-old man was taken into custody in Georgia in April and later extradited to Pittsburgh to face his homicide charge, according to authorities.

The eight suspects remain in the Allegheny County Jail pending their preliminary arraignments.

"All eight men are facing multiple charges to include criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with physical evidence," county police said in the news release.