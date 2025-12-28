Police investigating "suspicious" death of woman in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood

A woman has died after she was found unresponsive in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the 100 block of Watson Boulevard around 2 a.m. after reports of an unresponsive adult woman, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. She was later identified as 44-year-old Michelle Sturdivant, according to a release from the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Police said the death is considered suspicious and is being investigated by detectives with the Violent Crime Unit.