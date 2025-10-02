Woman charged with forging nomination paperwork for Pine-Richland School Board candidate

A woman is charged with forging signatures to get a Pine-Richland School Board candidate on the ballot, the Pennsylvania attorney general announced on Thursday.

Thirty-six-year-old Kayla Michelle Van Blargan of Wexford is facing a slew of charges, including four counts of forgery and perjury.

According to the attorney general's office, earlier this year, Van Blargan forged at least four elector signatures on a nomination petition for candidate Kathleen Rivott, who ultimately dropped out of the race after a competing candidate filed a lawsuit.

Investigators said Van Blargan compiled nomination paperwork, including the 10 signatures from electors needed to get on the ballot. Van Blargan also signed a statement of circulator, which is a legal document regarding the petition process, the attorney general's office said.

Prosecutors said at least four elector signatures on the petition were forged. An agent interviewed the electors named on the petition, and they confirmed they didn't sign it.

"Our democracy is dependent on free, transparent, and fair elections — with no exceptions, no matter what level of government," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a press release. "Our office will enforce the Pennsylvania Election Code regardless of the parties or candidates involved. These criminal actions directly threatened the integrity of the election process that residents of this school district depended on for leadership over institutions of learning."