Charges filed against man in connection with June 2023 Uniontown murder

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele announced charges against Calvin Jay Huffman in connection to the June 6, 2023, murder of Anthony Jones, a murder that was allegedly carried out in Uniontown by then-14-year-old Antonyo Owens.

"We are alleging that at the time of Anthoney Jones' murder, Huffman was in a dispute with the victim over narcotics and paid Owens a significant amount of money and drugs to exact Huffman's revenge against the victim," said Aubele.

Owens was arrested just a few days after the murder, but over the last year, the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit compiled evidence connecting Huffman to Owens and the killing.

Huffman is being charged with solicitation to commit murder, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corruption of minors, and hindering apprehension.

"This is a crime that had a profound impact on the community last year when this occurred, the effects of which are still felt to this day," Aubele said. "That afternoon, an already disadvantaged community witnessed an execution in broad daylight carried out by a teenager. It is sobering to think that this crime was even more disturbing than we originally believed at the time."

Aubele says that they will seek the death penalty for Huffman.