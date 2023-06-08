14-year-old wanted in Uniontown homicide

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 14-year-old is wanted on homicide charges after a man was shot and killed in Uniontown on Tuesday.

State police said they're actively looking for Antonyo Owens, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Owens is charged with criminal homicide after 38-year-old Anthony Jones was shot multiple times in Uniontown and later died at the hospital.

A warrant is out for 14-year-old Antonyo Owens' arrest after 38-year-old Anthony Jones was shot to death in Uniontown on June 6, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

After the shooting, police said they were looking for a person of interest and said they believed the suspect knew the victim.

Investigators didn't release any other details about what led up to the shooting but said anyone with information about Owens' whereabouts should call Pennsylvania State Police, Uniontown police or 911.