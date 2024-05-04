Charges filed after woman sets fire to ex-boyfriend's belongings, causing another home to catch fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is now facing charges after she admitted to police to intentionally setting fire to a home on Friday.

Police were called to a home on Grape Street on Friday night and once they arrived, they found that the front porch had been set on fire.

The flames ultimately spread from the porch to an adjacent home.

Once firefighters arrived to battle the flames, two firefighters were hurt during the incident when the porch roof ended up collapsing.

One firefighter sustained an injury to their ankle while the other suffered a back injury.

The tenant of the home, identified as Lunae Mockabee-Mitchell told police that she lit her ex-boyfriend's belongings on fire after they had an argument.

She was taken into custody and is now facing charges of aggravated arson and criminal mischief.