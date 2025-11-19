Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 19-year-old e-bike rider in Westmoreland County

A man who was driving with a suspended license is facing charges after police said he hit and killed a 19-year-old man on an electric bike in Westmoreland County this summer.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said police are looking for 37-year-old William Sever, who is wanted on several charges, including accidents involving death and tampering with evidence, in the death of 19-year-old Jayden Lynch.

Investigators said Lynch was riding an e-bike on North Greengate Road near College Avenue in Hempfield Township when he was hit and killed by a driver.

Police said two drivers pulled up to help, but they didn't see the crash and could only provide a vague description of a vehicle pulling away onto Route 130. After the crash, the suspect's bumper fell off, and troopers said they were able to use that evidence to identify the vehicle's make and model.

Using traffic cameras and license plate readers, police said they found the vehicle at a home in Jeannette. When troopers executed a search warrant on the residence, they said they found the vehicle's owner and Sever hiding inside.

The vehicle's owner told troopers he loaned his car to Sever on the evening of the crash. Investigators said Sever's cell phone data and witness accounts put him behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

According to troopers, there was duct tape on the driver's side mirror, indicating that Sever had tried to hide what he'd done. At the time of the crash, Sever had a suspended license because he had been convicted of driving under the influence, the district attorney's office said.

Anyone with information about Sever's whereabouts is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.