Man charged with DUI in wrong-way crash that killed former West Virginia lawmaker

A man was charged with DUI causing death in the crash that killed former West Virginia lawmaker Tony Whitlow.

Chad Noel is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond after being charged in connection with the Nov. 12 crash that killed the 92-year-old former state senator and House of Delegates representative, CBS affiliate WDVT reported.

Noel was allegedly driving the wrong way on Route 460 in Princeton, West Virginia, when he hit Whitlow's vehicle head-on. The 35-year-old Noel sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the news outlet reported. He reportedly turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday after recently being released from the hospital.

Whitlow, a Korean War veteran, was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1970. He served six terms in the state House and three terms in the state Senate. He was also a one-term assessor in West Virginia's Mercer County.

"He dedicated his entire life to public service and was a leader in shepherding efforts to help recognize and honor veterans of West Virginia and the United States," Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a news release after Whitlow's death.

Morrisey called Whitlow a "true public servant and a dedicated West Virginian."

"Tony did so many things in life with the one goal of making things better for others," according to his obituary, which added that he didn't do "anything for personal gain, but instead was a helper, an encourager, a giver, and a peace maker."

Visitation and the celebration of life service are scheduled for Nov. 17 at Lifeline Church in Princeton, according to his obituary. Whitlow is survived by his wife, Rebecca Jane Blankenship Whitlow, and his children, Valerie Terry and Curtis Whitlow.