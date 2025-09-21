Chance for rain in Pittsburgh returns Monday

The Pittsburgh area is in for a warm day once again with highs above normal in the low to mid-80s.

The dry and sunny weather continues on Sunday, which is worsening the drought conditions across the region and leaving some spots under severe drought.

Even though some areas had a little rain on Saturday, there was still no measurable precipitation at the National Weather Service's office in Moon Township for record keeping, so that will make Sunday the 15th dry day if we have no rain there, just like we had at the end of July and beginning of August.

A chance for rain returns on Monday, and there is a chance every day next week, which is certainly welcome.

The region is now only about 0.5 degrees below normal for temperatures so far this month because of the big warm-up we just had. Temperatures for the week after today will return to the mid-70s. Fall (autumnal equinox) begins Monday at 2:19 p.m.

