Century III Mall owners appeal decision to condemn building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owners of the Century III Mall in West Mifflin have appealed the borough's decision to condemn the structure.

The decision to condemn the building came after a multitude of safety concerns plagued the building.

The appeal will likely set up a court battle between both sides, which could delay the demolition of the structure.

A judge also fined Moonbeam more than $240,000 for violating the borough's ordinances for unsafe structures, sanitation and more.

KDKA-TV reached out to Moonbeam for comment on Wednesday but did not hear back.