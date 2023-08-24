Century III Mall owners appeal decision to condemn building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owners of the Century III Mall in West Mifflin have appealed the borough's decision to condemn the structure.
The decision to condemn the building came after a multitude of safety concerns plagued the building.
The appeal will likely set up a court battle between both sides, which could delay the demolition of the structure.
A judge also fined Moonbeam more than $240,000 for violating the borough's ordinances for unsafe structures, sanitation and more.
KDKA-TV reached out to Moonbeam for comment on Wednesday but did not hear back.
