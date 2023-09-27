Stores looted in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trouble ensued in Philadelphia's Center City as several stores have been looted and there was a reported assault at a Foot Locker on Tuesday evening.

CBS Philadelphia was on the scene where a large roving group looting several stores throughout Center City, including the Foot Locker and Apple Store near 15th and Chestnut.

Along with the looting of stores, a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

Police called an assist at 17th and Walnut as they followed the group.

The group had large plastic bags that they were filling up with stolen store merchandise.

Multiple Philadelphia Police commanders confirm to CBS Philadelphia's Joe Holden looting has no connection to earlier demonstrations over the dismissal of charges in the death of Eddie Irizarry.

Earlier protests concluded peacefully, according to police sources.