Cellar Works Brewing Co. in Buffalo Township closing with final service on Saturday

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Cellar Works Brewing Co. in Buffalo Township has announced that it will be closing and their final day of service will be on Saturday.

The brewery shared the news of its closing on social media, saying that it's the hardest announcement they've had to make "in a year full of difficult announcements."

The brewery's owners said they have a lot to be proud of during their more than seven years in business including making great beers, winning awards, and the different food items its kitchen created.

The owners thanked the Sarver and Saxonburg communities for their support over the years and said they will treasure all of the friendships they made, especially those who are Cellar Society members.

Ultimately, the brewer's owners said that recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic were too hard to overcome.

The owners said that the silver lining in closing is that they'll all have more time to focus on their families.

Saturday, October 26 will be the final day of business that's open to the public and a final Cellar Society Party will be held the following day.

Cellar Works Brewing in Buffalo Township announced that it will be closing with final service set for Saturday, October 26.The brewery's owners said that recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic was too difficult to overcome. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer