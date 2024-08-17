Behind-the-scenes video shows moments leading up to Celine Dion's stunning Olympics performance

Celine Dion shares health update in rare photo Celine Dion shares health update in rare photo with sons 00:23

Céline Dion shared an inside look at the preparations for her stunning performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Instagram.

The performance of French singer Édith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour" was the first time Dion, 56, had performed publicly since announcing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022. The rare, incurable condition has impacted Dion's ability to sing and walk, and her sister told a French publication in December 2023 that Dion no longer has full control of her muscles.

In a previous social media post, Dion said "trying to overcome" the condition was "one of the hardest experiences" of her life.

In the clip shared on Friday, Dion showed the work that went into making her return to the stage. The video started with footage of Dion entering a hotel and blowing kisses to a crowd of cheering fans.

The next clips showed Dion's hair and makeup being done, and the star being dressed in a glamorous Dior gown. She completed some stretches before the performance, and then her team added accessories including Dior pumps and sparkling silver earrings.

Finally, the video shows Dion walking to the stage. After leaving her dressing room, she exchanged fist bumps with her team before sharing a sweet moment with her oldest son, 23-year-old René-Charles Angélil. The two embraced, and Angelil looked visibly emotional as Dion made her return to the stage.

Dion ended the clip with a moment of herself in a white bathrobe, emblazoned with "Céline 2024," celebrating to the sounds of applause.

"Under the Paris sky, a song soars," Dion wrote in the video's caption.

This handout released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services, shows a view of singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images

Dion's performance capped off a memorable opening ceremony that saw Olympic athletes progress down Paris' River Seine by boat. Despite sheeting rain, the parade of athletes was accompanied by multiple musical acts, including a pre-taped music number by Lady Gaga.

The Paris organizing committee's director of design and costume for ceremonies said Dion was enthusiastic about performing in the event, CBS News previously reported.

"When we called Celine Dion one year ago she said yes straight away," Daphné Bürki said.