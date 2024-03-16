Celine Dion shares health update in rare photo with sons

Jackie Burns on playing Céline Dion in parody musical “Titanique”: “What is there not to love?”

Singer Celine Dion shared an update about her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome alongside a rare photo of herself and her three sons.

In her post, Dion noted that March 15 was International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day, saying that "trying to overcome" stiff-person syndrome was "one of the hardest experiences" of her life.

Dion announced her diagnosis with the condition in 2022, saying at the time that the illness had impacted her ability to sing and walk, and in May 2023, she canceled all upcoming performance dates. In December 2023, Dion's sister Claudette told a French publication that the singer no longer had control of her muscles.

The disease is an incurable neurological condition with features of an autoimmune disease, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Fewer than 5,000 people in the United States are believed to have the illness, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

"I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," Dion wrote. "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

The photo shows Dion and her three sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy Angélil smiling on a podium for K1 Speed, a go-kart racing organization. Dion shares all three sons with her late husband and manager, René Angélil. Angélil died in 2016.

Dion has only made a handful of public appearances since her diagnosis, including presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys. Before that, she was most recently seen at a hockey game with her sons.

Dion ended her message with a note of support for others struggling with stiff-person syndrome.

"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS," the star wrote. "I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"