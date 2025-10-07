Man killed in Cecil Township motorcycle crash with SUV

A man from Washington County died Monday evening in a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Cecil Township.

The Washington County Coroner's Office said that John Dinsmore, 67, of McDonald died when he was hit by an SUV along Millers Run Road just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

The coroner's office said that a witness said they saw the SUV cross the center line and into oncoming traffic, hitting Dinsmore, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dinsmore's cause and manner of death and pending an autopsy and investigation.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Cecil Township Police Department.

It's unclear if the driver of the SUV is expected to face any charges in connection with the deadly crash.