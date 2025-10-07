Watch CBS News
Man killed in Cecil Township motorcycle crash with SUV

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Man dies following motorcycle crash in Cecil Township
A man from Washington County died Monday evening in a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Cecil Township.

The Washington County Coroner's Office said that John Dinsmore, 67, of McDonald died when he was hit by an SUV along Millers Run Road just before 6 p.m. on Monday. 

The coroner's office said that a witness said they saw the SUV cross the center line and into oncoming traffic, hitting Dinsmore, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dinsmore's cause and manner of death and pending an autopsy and investigation.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Cecil Township Police Department.

It's unclear if the driver of the SUV is expected to face any charges in connection with the deadly crash. 

