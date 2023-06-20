CCAC launching doula training and certification program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- CCAC is launching a doula training and certification program, saying it's the first of its kind in the region.

The nine-week hands-on hybrid program begins this fall at Braddock Hills Center and Allegheny Campus.

Students who complete the training will get a comprehensive interdisciplinary perinatal doula certification, granted by the Masters of Maternity, or MOM, organization.

MOM defines a doula as a trained childbirth professional who provides guidance, information, emotional support and physical comfort to someone giving birth before, during and just after childbirth.

The program is open to anyone 18 or older, and the curriculum is designed to be accessible to people without a background in health care, though CCAC said it also provides an opportunity for health care professionals to expand their knowledge and skills.

The program will also prepare students to apply for Medicaid reimbursement, a pathway progressing through the Pennsylvania Doula Commission.

"This groundbreaking, all-inclusive curriculum was designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of how to support birthing persons and their families and how to lead a successful doula business," said Debra Roach, CCAC's vice president for workforce development, in a news release.

Those interested can attend one of two virtual information sessions on June 27 and June 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.