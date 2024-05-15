CCAC's Culinary Program is new and improved and whipping up a recipe on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Community College of Allegheny County has a new and improved Culinary Program. They're stopping by the KDKA kitchen to talk about it and make the Talk Pittsburgh crew some delicious food.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad

More Cajun spice and tabasco can be added if a hotter taste is desired.

Yield: 4 portions

Ingredients

1 lb. Shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 Tbsp. Cajun spice

½ tsp. Tabasco sauce

½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Marinate shrimp in the olive oil and seasonings

2 heads Romaine, washed, drained, refrigerated.

½ cup Cajun Caesar dressing

1 cup Croutons

Parmesan cheese curls



Cut romaine into bite sized pieces.

In a large bowl, toss the romaine and croutons with the dressing to completely coat with a thin layer of dressing.

Divide salad onto 4 chilled plates.

Heat a large skillet over high heat.

Add shrimp and stir, cook just until shrimp turns opaque and begins to curl.

Divide shrimp onto the salads

Garnish salads with parmesan curls

Serve immediately.

Cajun Caesar Dressing

Yield: 1.5 cups

1 Cup Mayonnaise, chilled

¼ cup Xtra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. Lemon juice

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Anchovy paste

1 tsp. Tabasco sauce

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Smoked paprika

½ tsp. Dry Mustard

¼ tsp. Onion powder

¼ tsp. Garlic powder

¼ tsp. Fresh ground black pepper

¼ tsp. Parmesan cheese, grated

Whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice, add the Dijon mustard and anchovy paste, whisk to soften the paste. Whisk this mixture into the mayonnaise.

Whisk in remaining ingredients to blend all ingredients thoroughly.

For best flavor, mix and refrigerate 1 day before serving.