Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh schedules prayer service for Tree of Life community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh revealed an interfaith prayer service is planned for the Tree of Life community later this year.

Bishop David Zubik is inviting everyone to pray together for peace, healing, and unity as we approach five years since the synagogue shooting.

"We must never forget our neighbors who died at the Tree of Life in 2018," he said in a release Wednesday. "We must commit ourselves to work together across all divisions of faith and culture to work for a world where such hatred is no longer imaginable."

The service is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland. More details will be announced later.