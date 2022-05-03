Catalytic converters stolen from 3 cars at Westmoreland County auto shop

Watch CBS News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thefts of catalytic converters continue in the area. 

The latest happened at a car repair business in Westmoreland County. Investigators said three cars at Arona Auto Care had their catalytic converters cut from them.

The parts contain precious metals that thieves take to scrapyards for cash. 

Arona Auto Care's owner said they targeted specific vehicles. In fact, damage to one Mercedes will cost thousands of dollars. The owner has now installed security cameras as a result of the incident. 

State police are asking the public for help in catching the thieves. 

