Watch CBS News
Crime

Cat euthanized after being shot in South Buffalo Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cat euthanized after being shot in South Buffalo Township
Cat euthanized after being shot in South Buffalo Township 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for whoever fatally shot a cat in South Buffalo Township last week. 

A humane police officer was called to the intersection of Iron Bridge and Freeport roads for the injured cat.

Residents tried to give the cat food and water, but the animal still was in rough shape. The hospital found a bullet inside the cat's head and said she recently had kittens.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the cat was euthanized.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 7:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.