Cat euthanized after being shot in South Buffalo Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for whoever fatally shot a cat in South Buffalo Township last week.

A humane police officer was called to the intersection of Iron Bridge and Freeport roads for the injured cat.

Residents tried to give the cat food and water, but the animal still was in rough shape. The hospital found a bullet inside the cat's head and said she recently had kittens.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the cat was euthanized.