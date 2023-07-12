4-year-old cat shot, killed in Armstrong County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 4-year-old cat was shot and killed in Armstrong County.

In a release on Tuesday, Humane Animal Allies said the cat, named Linus, was found dead "under suspicious circumstances" in a Gilpin Township neighborhood after he escaped his home. A necropsy revealed the cat died from injuries resulting from a gunshot

"It is illegal to shoot, drown, poison or otherwise kill dogs and cats, whether they belong to you, someone else, or are unowned. In almost all circumstances euthanasia must be done by a licensed veterinarian," humane officer Chris Jirak O'Donnell, who represents Humane Animal Allies and Orphans of the Storm, said in the release.

Authorities are looking for the person who shot the cat, and anyone with information can email humaneofficerac@gmail.com or call 724-954-9515.