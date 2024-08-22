Cat shot in the face with arrow adopted, Pennsylvania shelter says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cat shot in the face with an arrow has been adopted, a Pennsylvania animal shelter says.

Organization for Responsible Care of Animals in Lancaster County said in a Facebook post on Aug. 5 that Zura, a black and white cat, was shot in the face with an arrow.

"An arrow, clear as day, was in her cheek. We couldn't believe it," the Facebook post said.

The arrow, which narrowly missed the cat's major arteries, jaw and trachea, was removed during surgery. It caused "no damage, other (than) the wound to pull it out," the Facebook post said.

It still sounds unbelievable, but we are so thankful she is okay," the post went on to say.

On Thursday, the animal rescue said Zura found her forever home. She was adopted in the morning and went home with Todd and Nora.

"She is going to a happy, loving home where she will be so spoiled! We are so thrilled for her," a post on Thursday said.

Police are investigating the incident. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.